Tri Peaks Air Preps Colorado Homes For Winter

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tri Peaks Air is growing and committed to making homes and businesses along the Front Range more comfortable and energy-efficient.

Winter is coming. Is your home ready to stand up to whatever Mother Nature has in store? If the answer is either no or maybe, you would do well to get acquainted – soon – with Tri Peaks Air.

Founded 18 months ago by Colorado native Justin Salvador, an HVAC and plumbing pro with two decades of experience, Tri Peaks Air is growing and committed to making homes and businesses along the Front Range more comfortable and energy-efficient.

The Salvador family has deep roots in the state; with a strong sense of community, Tri Peaks Air goes all out to earn repeat business and turn clients into friends along the way.

Justin's decision to start his own company came after years of honing his craft under other industry leaders. He worked his way from apprentice to expert, learning the ins and outs of the trade. Now, with a team of 10 employees, five of whom are relatives, Justin and his crew deliver exceptional service in HVAC, electrical and plumbing across both residential and commercial properties.

A Commitment to Community

The business's connection to the community goes far beyond its services and expertise. The Salvador family is deeply invested in youth and education, which is reflected in the company's community outreach efforts. The team proudly sponsors local high schools and contributes to athletic programs across Colorado.

They also participate in charitable initiatives like Coats for Colorado, a program that collects and distributes coats to those in need during the cold winter months. As Tri Peaks Air continues to grow, so does its commitment to giving back. The company is always on the lookout for more ways to serve the community and is eager to expand its charitable efforts in the future.

While Tri Peaks Air offers a full range of HVAC services, one of the most exciting areas of its expertise is in Cold Climate Heat Pumps. These systems have gained popularity in Colorado due to their energy efficiency, reliability, and the attractive tax incentives they offer.

Tri Peaks Air, which is a certified Factory Authorized Dealer of Carrier products, specializes in the installation, servicing, and maintenance of these innovative systems. By staying ahead of technological advances in the HVAC field, Tri Peaks Air ensures that its customers benefit from the latest and most effective solutions.

A Customer-First Philosophy

For Justin and his team, the most rewarding part of their work is the opportunity to create a sense of comfort and trust with their customers.“Our whole focus as a business is to serve the community and to make their homes more comfortable to live in,” Justin says.“It's rewarding to be able to create a sense of comfort and trust from our customers with our quality of workmanship, while being small enough to still connect with our customers in a way that the big guys can't.” This customer-first mentality is evident in everything they do, whether it's their transparent pricing, encouraging customers to shop around to make sure they are getting the best deals, or providing affordable solutions without sacrificing quality.

Tri Peaks Air understands that maintaining a home can be expensive, especially with the rising costs of equipment and materials. With the needs of its customers top of mind, Tri Peaks Air is constantly evaluating the changing market and figuring out the best ways to save its customers money throughout the year. (Their coupons are always changing and can be found in the Specials section at tripeaksair .)

Here are a few services that have proven invaluable time and again:

$65 new customer furnace tune-up

24-hour emergency service

Free estimates for installations

At the heart of Tri Peaks Air are the values of quality, affordability, and transparency. The company's mission is to provide not just services, but peace of mind. Homeowners can trust that Tri Peaks Air will deliver reliable solutions at reasonable rates, without hidden fees or surprises. As a family-owned business, they understand the importance of creating a comfortable, safe home, and they strive to ensure that every customer experiences that.

In an industry as competitive as HVAC, Tri Peaks Air navigates the market by staying true to these values. By building lasting relationships with their customers and focusing on integrity and trust, they continue to stand out in a crowded field.“We are leaders in the industry and stick to our core values of being trustworthy, transparent, and putting the customers first,” Justin explains.“When we lead with our values, we create relationships, and with that, we stay competitive.”

From Lone Tree to Longmont, Tri Peaks Air offers a combination of expertise, dedication, and community focus that's hard to find elsewhere. Whether it's a simple tune-up or a multi-unit installation, customers can count on the Tri Peaks Air team to get the job done right.

Tri Peaks Air

4010 Youngfield St., Wheat Ridge

720.340.5017 | tripeaksair

Rachel Cody

Tri Peaks Air

+1 720-358-1698

email us here

