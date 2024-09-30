H2ocean Sponsors Nassau County Dental Society's 2024 Walk For Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nassau County Society's 2024 Cancer Awareness Walk

H2Ocean- First in First Aid

H2Ocean Sea Salt based Natural Oral Rinse

Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt

Oral Cancer Screening event at Nassau County Dental Society's 2024 Walk for Cancer Awareness

Innovative sea salt-based oral care products help cancer patients manage chemo mouth while raising awareness for the cause

- Eddie Kolos, CEOSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2Ocean , a leader in natural sea salt based oral care, proudly sponsored the Nassau County Dental Society's 2024 Walk for Cancer Awareness, a meaningful event that united the community to support cancer awareness and oral health care. Hundreds of participants gathered at Bethpage State Park, New York, raising over $16,000 through sponsorships, registrations, raffle sales, and donations.The event was supported by many generous sponsors, including the New York State Dental Foundation, Leading Edge Oral Surgery, Benco Dental, and H2Ocean. Attendees received T-shirts, tote bags, oral hygiene products, and an Oral Cancer fact sheet, reinforcing the event's focus on health and wellness.H2Ocean's natural Red Sea salt based Healing Rinse , recognized as the #1 rinse for managing chemo mouth sores , was a key highlight of the event. Its unique formulation includes Red Sea salt, containing over 82 essential trace minerals like calcium, zinc, and iron, which help replenish and heal oral tissues affected by cancer treatments. Enriched with Xylitol and Lysozyme, the rinse offers a scientifically proven approach to improve oral health and control dry mouth symptoms. "At H2Ocean, we believe in more than just creating effective products. We believe in making a difference," said Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean.In addition to sponsoring the event, H2Ocean is committed to giving back by donating one bottle of mouthwash for every two sold, as part of their ongoing dedication to supporting cancer patients and survivors. H2Ocean's natural sea salt based products offer a safer and more effective alternative to chemical-based oral care solutions, particularly for cancer survivors. Unlike products with harsh chemicals that can irritate sensitive tissues, H2Ocean's natural formulations harness the healing power of Red Sea salt and other trace minerals to gently soothe and repair damaged oral tissues. These minerals, combined with natural antibacterial agents like Lysozyme, help maintain oral health without the side effects often associated with chemical additives. For cancer survivors, this holistic, natural approach is not only gentler on the body but also supports long-term wellness and recovery.The Nassau County Dental Society, through its charitable arm, the Nassau Academy of Dentistry, has long been dedicated to improving oral health in the community, particularly through programs like Give Kids A Smile and public oral cancer screenings. This year's Walk for Cancer Awareness was a testament to the power of community, innovation, and shared dedication to a meaningful cause. With H2Ocean's support, participants left not only more aware of cancer's impact but also with tools to improve oral health during challenging cancer treatments.

Eddie Kolos, CEO

H2Ocean LLC

+1 772-219-8183

