WTO Hosts Trade And Environment Week To Address Intersection Of Trade Policies And Sustainability

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is set to host its Trade and Environment Week, a forum designed to complement the regular activities of the Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE).

This event aims to facilitate discussions on trade-related environmental issues among various stakeholders, including WTO members, business representatives, international organisations, academics, experts, and civil society.

A highlight of the week will be a high-level event organised by the WTO Secretariat. The panel will feature several prominent figures, including Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO Director-General; Celeste Saulo, Secretary General, World Meteorological Organisation; Francesco La Camera, Director-General, International Renewable Energy Agency; and Inger Andersen, Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme (via video message).

Other notable participants include Bruce Gosper, Vice President, Asian Development Bank; Lord Adair Turner, Chair, Energy Transition Commission; Ambassador Erwin Bollinger of Switzerland, Chairperson of the CTE; and Bertrand Piccard, Founder, Solar Impulse Foundation.

Aik Hoe Lim, Director, WTO Trade and Environment Division, will moderate the discussion.

In addition to the main event, WTO members will host side events covering a wide range of environmental topics. These include plastics pollution, critical minerals, sustainable agriculture, Sustainable Development Goals, and voluntary sustainability standards.

Other areas of focus will be the calculation of embedded carbon emissions, environmental goods and services, renewable energy, nature-positive trade, and trade-related climate measures.

The Trade and Environment Week serves as a platform for exchanging concrete ideas on how trade policies can contribute to environmental sustainability.

It underscores the WTO's commitment to addressing the intersection of trade and environmental concerns in the global economy. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, the event aims to foster innovative approaches to harmonising trade practices with environmental protection and sustainable development goals.

