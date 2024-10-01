Strike Begins In US Ports. How Will It Impact The Panama Canal?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Since Tuesday, October 1, 50,000 longshoremen from the ILA union in the United States have stopped their activities in 14 of the most important in that country, from Texas to New York, paralyzing and export activities. Much of this merchandise passes through the Canal.



The longshoremen's strike at ports and maritime terminals on the East Coast and the Gulf of the United States will paralyze at least 14 ports and around 36 terminals, between Texas and New York. As of Tuesday, October 1, nearly 50,000 International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) workers who are responsible for loading and unloading goods have walked off the job, thus paralyzing port activities for cargo movement for both import and export. The stoppage coincides with the start of the peak season, when international trade typically generates a large movement of maritime cargo and the arrival of ships for the dispatch of merchandise from Asia to the East Coast of the United States to stock up on inventory for Black Friday and New Year's sales. Harold Daggett, president of ILA, said the

United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents the industry, continues to block the path to an agreement on a new Master Contract by rejecting the demands of workers who have launched a strike at all ports from Maine to Texas.

