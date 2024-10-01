Nayyer Group establishes its manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah to serve global markets

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 1 October 2024: Nayyer Group, a leading geotextile and carpet producer from Pakistan, is establishing its subsidiary—Nayyer Carpets—with a state-of-the-art unit in Ras Al Khaimah. Spanning 57,000 m2, this new facility in RAKEZ Al Ghail Industrial Zone is set to manufacture a variety of products, including carpets, needle loom felt, geotextiles, wall-to-wall carpets, and grass carpets with an initial workforce of 40 employees.



With a production capacity exceeding 50 million m2 annually, Nayyer Carpets is poised to serve markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Africa, India, and Pakistan. The company’s expansion strategy includes plans to double both its production output and workforce every year as it scales its operations.



Adding to this, Nayyer Group Chairman Chaudhry Nayyer Hussain said, “This expansion into Ras Al Khaimah is significant for us. We are confident that our investment here will allow us to tap into new markets, while also contributing to the emirate’s industrial growth. Our vision is to make Nayyer Carpets a globally recognised brand and Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location, combined with the support provided by RAKEZ, gives us the perfect platform to achieve that.”



Nayyer Group Board Member Saleem Karsaz said, “Ras Al Khaimah is a readily accessible and viable place for our business operations connecting us to key markets, which is important as we grow. Add to that, its existing industrial infrastructure and the availability of a skilled workforce. What really stood out for us was its existing infrastructure and the access to a skilled workforce. The team at RAKEZ made our set-up process smooth, ensuring we had everything we needed on the journey to getting our facility up and running quickly. We are excited about what’s ahead.”



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Nayyer Carpets’ expansion into Ras Al Khaimah reflects the growing appeal of our emirate as a strategic hub for ambitious industrial players. We are focused on providing the right environment and infrastructure to support businesses in reaching new markets and achieving long-term success. Our vision is to create an ecosystem where companies can innovate, scale, and become leaders in their industries, leveraging the advantages Ras Al Khaimah offers in terms of connectivity, talent, and streamlined processes. We look forward to seeing this partnership thrive and contribute to shaping the future of manufacturing here.”



RAKEZ is already a key destination for Pakistani investors, with companies like Solar X, Crimson Middle East, and SM Pumps choosing the emirate as a strategic base for their regional and global operations. As more businesses like Nayyer Carpets take advantage of RAKEZ’s infrastructure, support, and connectivity, the emirate’s position as an industrial hub continues to strengthen, fostering long-term growth and innovation across diverse sectors.







-END-







