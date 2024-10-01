FISME, NPC Facilitate B2B Partnerships For Indian And Taiwanese Smes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct

In a significant move to promote technological advancement and sustainability among Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) and IFCI Ltd., under the of Finance, have established the 'Centre of Excellence for Aspiring SMEs'.

The visit, organised under the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) framework and in collaboration with the India National Productivity Council (NPC) and Taiwan's China Productivity Centre (CPC), aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation on smart green technologies.

The delegation of Taiwanese experts from various sectors like fertiliser, solar energy, trade promotion, electronics and construction, specialising in cutting-edge environmental technologies, presented their innovations at a meeting held on October 1, 2024, at the NPC office in New Delhi.

This initiative, aimed at assisting fast-growing Indian SMEs in acquiring advanced technologies and forming joint ventures (JVs) both domestically and internationally, marks a strategic step in India's MSME modernisation drive.

The Centre is expected to focus on creating partnerships with key East and Southeast Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The discussion centred around areas critical to Indian industry, including wastewater treatment for Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), e-waste recycling, solar waste management, and circular biotech solutions for the pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors.

Notably, Taiwanese expertise in wastewater management could prove transformative for India's efforts to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Zero Waste Disposal (ZWD) standards in CETPs, ensuring sustainable water use and improved industrial efficiency.

Taiwanese experts also highlighted innovations in creating a circular ecosystem for e-waste and solar panel recycling, emphasising the importance of sustainable resource management.

While only a few responses from FISME members were expected due to the short notice of the meeting, two senior officials from the Centre of Excellence were deputed to engage with the Taiwanese delegation and explore opportunities for future collaborations.

The meeting also touched upon the potential for future delegations to Taiwan, where Indian SMEs could explore Taiwan's advanced manufacturing and green technology solutions firsthand.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing resource resilience and energy efficiency in line with the United Nations' Net-Zero Resilient Climate Advocacy, with plans for further engagement in 2025.

This collaboration signifies a promising leap towards building sustainable, resilient industries in India, with MSMEs at the forefront of technological innovation.

