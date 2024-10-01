DGFT Confirms Extension Of Rodtep And Interest Equalisation Schemes For Exporters

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 1 (KNN) In a significant announcement for exporters, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) confirmed on Monday that exporters will continue to benefit from the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme.

This extension provides crucial support for exporters as they navigate global markets.

In a separate notice, the DGFT also announced the extension of the Interest Equalisation Scheme for pre- and post-shipment rupee export credit by an additional three months.

This move is aimed at offering continued relief to exporters during both stages of the export process.

As per the DGFT notification, Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) units will benefit from the RoDTEP scheme until September 30 of next year.

For authorisation holders, export-oriented units, and special economic zone (SEZ) units (excluding deemed exports), the scheme will be available until the end of December this year.

The notification added that changes could be made to the scheme, if necessary, to ensure that the total expenditure remains within the approved budget.

The revised rates recommended by the RoDTEP Committee will take effect starting October 10. However, the existing rates will continue to apply from October 1 to 10.

Additionally, the DGFT extended the Interest Equalisation Scheme for MSMEs until December 31. Under this scheme, MSME units can avail a maximum benefit of Rs 50 lakh for the financial year 2024-25, up to the December deadline.

(KNN Bureau)