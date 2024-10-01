Concerns Mount Over GST Data Protection In Punjab

(MENAFN- KNN India) Punjab, Oct 1 (KNN) In Punjab, a growing unease among industrialists has surfaced regarding the accessibility of their sales and purchase data.

Allegations have emerged that some employees within the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department are reportedly selling sensitive data to rival businesses for as little as Rs 1,000, exacerbating an already challenging economic climate.

Badish Jindal, the president of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA) and the All Industries Trade Forum, expressed deep concerns during a recent interview with The Tribune.

He noted that while businesses are grappling with recessionary pressures, the fear of compromised data security has added to their anxiety.

Previously, Ludhiana businessmen received calls from agencies in Delhi offering to sell comprehensive sales data for around Rs 20,000. However, this practice has now seeped into local markets, with agents providing the same information at drastically reduced prices.

“The recession is already a significant challenge, but this new scam has compounded our difficulties,” Jindal remarked. He highlighted the alarming trend of agents wandering through markets, promising to procure complete sales data of competitors for a mere Rs 1,000 per month.

He pointed out that much of this information is accessible on the GST Department's website, making it relatively easy for those with insider access to exploit the data for personal gain.

Lalit Shorey, vice-president of the Oil Mill Manufacturers Association, shared his personal experience, stating he has fallen victim to this data breach. He explained that his competitors are quoting lower rates after scrutinizing his sales records, putting his business at a significant disadvantage.

Shorey also mentioned that similar distress is being felt across other sectors, including auto parts, where businesses are losing customers to rivals armed with sensitive data.

The situation prompted a meeting among local businessmen in Industrial Area C, where they voiced their frustrations and called for immediate government intervention.

They conveyed that their trust in the government to safeguard their data is being severely undermined. Jindal emphasized that login details are carelessly shared with accountants and clerks, leading to potential leaks of sensitive information.

In response to these alarming allegations, Varun Rujam, the Excise and Taxation Commissioner of Punjab, stated that he had not previously been informed of such incidents.

However, he assured that the department would investigate the matter at the district level. Rujam urged businessmen to report specific cases of data breaches directly to him, asserting the department's commitment to addressing these critical concerns.

As the situation continues to unfold, Punjab's industrialists remain on high alert, fearing that without prompt and decisive action, their livelihoods could be jeopardised by those who misuse their confidential data.

(KNN Bureau)