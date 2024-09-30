Document Evaluation Launches B2B Partnership Program For Law Firms, Staffing Agencies, And Corporate Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Document Evaluation launches B2B Partner Program offering 10-20% discounts, 24/7 service, and cost-effective credential evaluations services.

- Mike EvansPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Document Evaluation LLC, a best credential evaluation services Provider in the U.S., is excited to announce its new B2B Partner Program. This program offers law firms, staffing agencies, and other businesses exclusive discounts of 10% to 20% on credential evaluation services. Document Evaluation LLC is available 24/7, ensuring prompt service for busy professionals.Document Evaluation LLC offers comprehensive and reliable evaluations for foreign credential evaluation , work experience, and expert opinion letters, making it easier for businesses to verify qualifications. Trusted by many, Document Evaluation LLC is affiliated with NAFSA, TAICEP, and is recommended by QAHE.Tailored Services for B2B PartnersDocument Evaluation LLC's services include:General Academic Evaluation: Quick and reliable academic credential equivalency evaluations.Course-by-Course Evaluation: Detailed assessments for credit transfers.Work Experience Evaluation: Convert foreign professional experience into U.S. qualifications.Expert Opinion Letter : To support an application for a visa or immigration status, such as an H-1B, L-1A, L-1B, 0-1, EB1A-NIW, or EB2-NIW visaRFE Responses: Assistance with effective responses to Requests for Evidence (RFEs).Translation Services: Certified translations for foreign documents.Exclusive Benefits for B2B PartnersThrough this new B2B program, Document Evaluation LLC offers:Discounts of 10%-20% for B2B clients.Cost-Effective Plans, making services more affordable compared to competitors.24/7 Service for time-sensitive cases.Priority Processing for B2B partners.“We are committed to offering the best and most accessible credential evaluation services to support our B2B partners in the legal, staffing, and corporate sectors,” said Vipul, Director of Document Evaluation LLC.“With competitive pricing, 24/7 service, and tailored solutions, our B2B Partner Program is designed to meet the growing needs of businesses.”Why Partner with Document Evaluation LLC?Trusted Affiliations: Document Evaluation LLC is a member of NAFSA and TAICEP and is recommended by QAHE.Affordable Pricing: Competitive rates with significant B2B partner discounts.Comprehensive Services: From academic evaluations to expert opinion letters and RFEs.24/7 Availability: Around-the-clock service ensures urgent cases are handled promptly.How to Join the B2B ProgramTo become a B2B partner, businesses can contact Document Evaluation LLC to discuss their specific needs and learn more about customized solutions. Visit or call +1 (719) 992-0033.About Document Evaluation LLCDocument Evaluation LLC provides credential evaluation services for foreign students, professionals, and workers moving to the U.S. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Document Evaluation LLC offers a range of services including academic evaluations, expert opinion letters, and RFE responses.Media Contact:Document Evaluation LLC2325 E Camelback Rd Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016Phone: +1 (719) 992-0033Email: ...Website:

Vipul

Document Evaluation LLC

+1 719-992-0033

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.