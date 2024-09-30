Coldplay's Mumbai Concert Cancelled? Here's What Fans Speculate As Bookmyshow CEO Gets Summons

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the CEO of BookMyShow's parent company, Big Tree Entertainment, Ashish Hemrajani , skipping the second summons issued by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing over the alleged black sales of Coldplay Concert tickets, social reports are being circulated that the concert may be canceled.

The Mumbai Police's EOW asked CEO Ashish Hemrajani to appear on Monday, but instead of responding to the summons, he skipped and sent company's COO, Anil Makhija, reported ANI.

| Coldplay, BookMyShow involved in black marketing of tickets: NCP-SP's Awhad

The EOW had issued the first summons on September 27, but Hemrajani did not appear. The second summons was issued on Monday, September 30, and he skipped that too.

On 27 September, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) spokesperson Anand Dubey addressed a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to probe the black-marketing of tickets.

How social media reacted:

With so much happening in such a short time, disappointing Coldplay fans have questioned if the concert is cancelled?

Some of them took to X and expressed their views.

"Coldplay might get cancelled (SIC)," wrote one user.

A second user wrote,“Sources suggest that #coldplayconcert could be cancelled over the alleged #BookMyShow scam! It's such a SHAME that nothing cane be transparent in India. There is corruption in every nook and corner 🥲”

| 'Coldplay to Soldplay': Netizens fume amid probe for ticket 'black marketing'

"@coldplay should cancel their India concert as fraud and scam star ticketing partners are involved. They should keep their reputation high and must distance itself from criminals @ChrisOfColdplay" appealed the third.

A fourth user asked,“Coldplay india tour cancel kya????😂”

"ppl need to understand that cancelling coldplay concert will not lead to anything instead the chances of coldplay or any other foreign artists coming to india ever again would just decrease as i dont think any artists would willingly want to deal with such drama," wrote the fifth user.

Legal case against BookMyShow:

Prior to that, advocate Amit Vyas filed the complaint against BookMyShow over alleged black marketing of the much-talked-about Coldplay concert, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025.

In his complaint, as reported by Bar and Bench, Vyas alleged that BookMyShow had logged out or blocked genuine users, enabling third parties to sell the tickets at an exorbitant amount.

| Coldplay concert row: Who is BookMyShow CEO?

He also added that the tickets were originally priced at ₹2,500 but were sold by influencers and third parties at about ₹3 lakh.

When did BookMyShow started selling the tickets:

For the Coldplay concert, BookMyShow started selling tickets on September 22, which were sold out in a few minutes. Eventually, the tickets worth ₹3,500 were resold at around ₹3 lakh. Later in the day, BookMyShow warned users of illegitimate platforms selling Coldplay Concert tickets.

“Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don't fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!” BookMyShow said in a post on X.