Egypt's FM Calls For Gaza, Lebanon Ceasefire, UN Reform In Speech To General Assembly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, addressing the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, condemned the Israeli on Lebanon and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“We condemn the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and call for an immediate ceasefire,” Abdelatty said.

He criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank, arguing that they have exposed the weakness and double standards of the international community. Abdelatty also stressed the need for reform within the UN system to effectively address global challenges.

“Israel's brutal aggression in Gaza and the West Bank has exposed the weakness and double standards of the international community,” Abdelatty said.“The legitimacy of the United Nations is at stake, and the global system needs reform to address the scale of challenges we face.”

Abdelatty outlined Egypt's efforts to mediate a resolution to the conflict.“Egypt and Qatar mediated for an agreement, but Israel obstructed the negotiations,” he said.

He also highlighted Egypt's stance on the Nile River water crisis, emphasising that Egypt's vision was based on benefiting all parties and ensuring fair use without harming downstream countries. He accused Ethiopia of violating international law and acting unilaterally in the matter.

“Egypt's vision for resolving the water crisis was based on benefiting all parties and fair use without harm to downstream countries,” Abdelatty said.“Ethiopia violated international law and handled the water issue unilaterally.”

“Anyone who thinks Egypt will compromise on any existential threat is mistaken,” Abdelatty warned.

Abdelatty also addressed the situation in Sudan, expressing Egypt's support for a political solution that ensures the unity and peace of the country and strengthens its institutions. He called for a political resolution in Libya that ends the transitional phase and paves the way for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Abdelatty concluded his speech by condemning all unilateral actions that threaten Somalia's unity and sovereignty over its entire territory.



