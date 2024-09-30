Karnataka High Court Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka High Court Stays Investigation into Electoral Bonds Case Involving Nirmala Sitharaman. On Monday, the Karnataka High Court issued an interim stay on the investigation involving Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, and others in the Electoral Bonds case.



An interim stay has also been issued on the ongoing investigation into the FIR against former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is a co-accused in a case alleging extortion under the pretense of electoral bonds. The next hearing is scheduled for October 22.

Details of the Case against Nirmala Sitharaman

The FIR, which was filed against Sitharaman and others, follows a complaint related to the now-abandoned electoral bonds scheme. The court's directive resulted in the registration of the case on Saturday, citing serious allegations of extortion.

The FIR includes charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), specifically:

- 384: Punishment for extortion

- 120B: Criminal conspiracy

- 34: Common intention

Co-accused in this case is former Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is also named in the FIR.

Allegations of Extortion

The complaint was filed by Adarsh R. Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP). He alleged that the accused“committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds,” claiming they benefitted by more than ₹8,000 crore.

Iyer further accused Sitharaman of facilitating extensive financial extortion through the covert assistance of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. The complaint asserts,“The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of the BJP at various levels.”

Background on Electoral Bonds Scheme

The Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional in February, stating it infringes on the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed by the Constitution.

With the next hearing set for October 22, the outcome of this case could have significant implications for the individuals involved and the political landscape in Karnataka.