UAE: Sharjah Ruler Announces Completion Of 127-Volume Historical Corpus Of Arabic Language

The 127-volume historical corpus of the Arabic Language is complete and has been published, the Sharjah announced on Monday.

Hailing it as a "monumental" achievement, Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, termed the corpus as a source of national pride for the UAE. He also congratulated the Arab world for the accomplishment.

In his address at the Al Qasimi Publications headquarters on Monday, the Sharjah Ruler praised the tireless efforts of all those involved in the project that spanned seven years of work. At the event, he also signed the final volume of the cover.

The Sharjah Ruler also announced the launch of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, a series of volumes that will encompass all Arabic terms across various fields of knowledge.

Emphasising the objectives of the corpus, Sultan Al Qasimi said:“The Arabic language encompasses all sciences and knowledge, and this corpus is the vessel that preserves them, which is why we take pride in this language.”

He stressed that the work on the corpus would continue, explaining that it focused on the roots of the language, and that ongoing efforts were necessary to ensure lasting benefits.

All volumes of the historical corpus will be available at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November, and will also be accessible online to researchers, scholars and educators worldwide.

Arabic Encyclopedia

The Sharjah Ruler of said that work on the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia would begin immediately, stating that it would incorporate all Arabic terms in the fields of science, literature, arts, and notable figures, excluding only foreign or borrowed terms, to protect the integrity of the language.

He highlighted that the same meticulous methodology used in creating the historical corpus would be applied to the encyclopaedia. He recalled that "linguistic scholars from various countries worked diligently, day and night, either on computers or paper, meticulously recording their findings. Their work was later reviewed and organised by editors before being sent to the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and then to Al Qasimi Publications for final printing. The result was a collection of beautifully crafted volumes, designed using the finest techniques in publishing and binding to ensure readability without causing strain to the eyes."

Following his speech, Sultan Al Qasimi toured the Al Qasimi Publications office, where he viewed an exhibition displaying original manuscripts of his works, including a handwritten draft of the book Omani-French Relations: 1715-1900, first published in 1990.

