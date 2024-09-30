Ukraine Expects No Rolling Blackouts Tue
9/30/2024 3:11:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo as no hourly power shutdowns scheduled for Tuesday, October 1.
That's according to the company press service, Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the operator urges citizens to consume electricity responsibly, switching powerful electrical appliances on during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrenergo says electricity consumption has stabilized and stands in line with a seasonal norm.
