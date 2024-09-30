ACL Elite: Al Sadd Eye Win Over Esteghlal As Al Rayyan Face Ronaldo's Al Nassr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Al Sadd and Al Rayyan shift their focus to the AFC (ACL) Elite today with the Wolves hosting Iran's Esteghlal FC in Doha, and the Lions facing a tough challenge from Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in Riyadh.

Al Sadd, who opened their League (West) campaign with a 1-1 draw in the away match against UAE's Al Ain, are targeting their first victory in front of their home fans at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Felix Sanchez's side will be confident after they bounced back from back-to-back defeats in the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL), beating

Al Gharafa 4-2 in their title defence.

The Spaniard expressed confidence that his team would capitalise on their home advantage.

“It's our first home game in the competition and we are ready to face Esteghlal,” said Sanchez.

“We are happy to play in front of our home fans and our target in the game is to achieve full points. But we are aware of our opponents who are strong in defence and attack.”

Esteghlal are currently on top of the points table courtesy to their 3-0 victory over Al Gharafa in the first match.

“We won against a strong team but this game will be completely different. Al Sadd will be tougher on their home ground but we are ready to play for a win,” said Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam.

Al Rayyan's players during a training session.

Al Rayyan target comeback in tough game

After their 3-1 home defeat to Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal, Al Rayyan are seeking a positive result against Al Nassr, powered by Cristiano Ronaldo at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

The Portuguese superstar missed Al Nassr's first game, which they drew 1-1 against Iraq's Al Shorta, due to illness. He converted a penalty in Friday's 2-0 win against Al Wehda at the Saudi Pro League and is expected to be in action against the Lions.

Al Rayyan have endured a difficult start to the domestic season, returning to action after a defeat to Al Arabi in their last OSL game. Coach Younes Ali is hoping for a strong comeback from his side in this challenging encounter.

“Both the teams will be looking for a positive result after their opening games in the Asian Champions League. The match will be difficult against Al Nassr, which is a tough side having very good players, but I have great confidence in my players who are determined to do well,” he said.

“I have recently joined Al Rayyan and I am hopeful the team will show improvement in the match,” Younes Ali added.

Since the managerial change that saw former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli replacing Luis Castro, Al Nassr looked a different team claiming three straight victories, scoring seven goals in three matches and conceding just one in the domestic top flight. The Italian is looking to maintain winning momentum, hoping for maximum points in his ACL debut.

“We must be well prepared and play well against Al Rayyan, who are very organised. Our focus in on getting our first victory in the competition,” said Pioli.

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Al Sadd Sc (Qat) vs Esteghlal Fc (Irn)

Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Doha) 7:00 Pm

Persepolis Fc (Irn) vs Pakhtakor (Uzb)

Shahr-E Qods Stadium (Shahr-E Qods)

Al Wasl Club (Uae) vs Al Ahli Saudi Fc (Ksa)

Zabeel Stadium (Dubai)

Al Nassr Club (Ksa) vs Al Rayyan Sc (Qat)

King Saud University Stadium (Riyadh) 9:00 Pm

