WHO director survives Israeli airstrike

(MENAFN) World Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus narrowly avoided death during an Israeli on Yemen's Sanaa airport on Thursday. Ghebreyesus was in Yemen to negotiate the release of UN workers held by Houthi rebels when Israeli jets struck the airport just as the UN team was preparing to board their flight. Security footage shared by Ghebreyesus shows him being quickly escorted from the airport lounge as the strike hit a control tower.



Ghebreyesus described the scene as chaotic, with people running in all directions and no shelter, emphasizing that it was "a matter of luck" that the missile did not strike them directly. He expressed gratitude to colleagues and airport staff for their efforts to protect him.



A UN worker was reported injured by shrapnel during the attack. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the airstrikes were in retaliation for Houthi missile attacks on Israeli cities, claiming the Houthis were using Yemen's airport and ports to smuggle weapons from Iran.

