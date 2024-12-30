US Senator condemns Biden’s USD1.25 billion arms bundle for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Utah Senator Mike Lee has condemned the Biden administration's proposed $1.25 billion arms package for Ukraine, calling it a form of "money laundering." In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Lee expressed his opposition to the package, which is expected to include a variety of munitions, such as missiles for NASAMS and HAWK anti-aircraft systems, Stinger MANPADs, and artillery shells in 155- and 105-mm calibers.



The package is part of a final push by the outgoing Biden administration to Ukraine with weapons before President-elect Donald takes office on January 20. Lee's criticism follows his ongoing opposition to US military aid to Ukraine, which he claims undermines efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a statement in late November, Lee accused the Biden administration of attempting to derail Trump's expected peace negotiations by securing additional Ukraine-related funding, including a $24 billion request to Congress.



Republican critics have expressed concern over the continued military support for Ukraine without accompanying structural reforms, particularly given Trump's stance on negotiating a swift resolution to the war.

