Opinion editor of German newspaper resigns due to Musk op-ed

(MENAFN) Eva Marie Kogel, the opinion editor of Germany's leading newspaper Die Welt, resigned after the publication of an op-ed by Elon Musk defending the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Kogel announced her resignation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her disagreement with the decision to run Musk’s article.



In his op-ed, Musk praised the AfD as “the last spark of hope” for Germany, claiming that its “pragmatic” approach could revive the country while criticizing traditional parties for economic stagnation and social unrest. He rejected the label of "far-right" for the AfD, which has been pushing for stricter asylum laws and opposing Islamic extremism. The publication of the op-ed sparked a heated debate among Die Welt staff, with some viewing it as interference in the upcoming 2025 snap parliamentary elections. Journalists at the paper criticized Musk's portrayal of the AfD, with some arguing that the party should not have been portrayed as anything but far-right.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041690