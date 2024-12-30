Iranian Foreign Minister meets UAE deputy premier to strengthen bilateral ties

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Abdullah bin Zayed, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during a brief visit to Dubai on Sunday. The stopover occurred as Araghchi was returning to Tehran from an official visit to China.



The visit, initiated at the invitation of the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister, focused on discussing the latest regional developments and exploring ways to enhance bilateral relations. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei, both sides reviewed the status of their relationship and deliberated on opportunities for deeper cooperation across various fields, including trade and regional stability.



The talks underscore the recent improvement in Iran-UAE relations, highlighted by significant economic developments. Iran exported USD4.8 billion in non-oil goods to the UAE over an eight-month period, and the UAE released USD700 million in frozen Iranian funds. These moves reflect a shared interest in strengthening economic ties while addressing broader regional challenges.



During the meeting, Araghchi and Abdullah bin Zayed also exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East. They emphasized the importance of fostering regional stability and reducing tensions, aligning with Iran’s broader strategy of bolstering economic partnerships to counter Western pressures.

