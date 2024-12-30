Trump mistakenly publishes Musk DM

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald mistakenly shared a private message with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on his social platform, Truth Social. The message, which was quickly deleted, contained an invitation for Musk to visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The post mentioned that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had requested to visit on Friday night and expressed excitement for New Year’s Eve, referencing Musk’s son, "X." Musk's response acknowledged the invitation but did not confirm his attendance.



This incident occurred amid criticism Musk is facing from Trump loyalists over his support for a visa program for highly skilled foreign workers. Musk has also been a frequent visitor to Mar-a-Lago, often seen with Trump’s family, though he was absent from recent family events.

