Qatari Plane With Aid Arrives At Damascus Airport For First Time

Doha, Qatar: A Qatar aircraft arrived at Damascus International Airport for first time on Monday, December 30, 2024, carrying humanitarian aid including ambulances, food supplies, and provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, in addition to technical assistance to help restart operations at Damascus International Airport, ensuring the flow of aid to Syria.

This assistance comes as part of Qatar's air bridge to provide relief to the Syrian Arab Republic and contribute to addressing their humanitarian situation.

This is the first aircraft to land at Damascus International Airport as part of Qatar's air bridge, which emphasizes Qatar's deep interest and full support for the Syrian people.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, confirmed Qatar's continued support for Syria in all areas, particularly humanitarian and development assistance, to achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people for a dignified life and building a state of institutions and law.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency, Her Excellency said, "This step will accelerate the delivery of aid to beneficiary sectors," confirming the continued flow of Qatari assistance through various ports of entry.