Azbil To Exhibit At Data Centre World Asia 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

TOKYO, JAPAN - 30 September 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Silver sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2024. Part of Tech Week Singapore, Asia's largest event, the 10th anniversary edition is expected to draw over 25,000 attendees at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on October 9 and 10, 2024. This year, DCWA has doubled in size, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions from the world's leading tech and data center suppliers and solution providers, including Azbil.





As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its relationships with key players in the Southeast Asian data centre industry at this influential technology event. Azbil seeks to expand its network, explore further collaborations and increase its market presence across the region.



Azbil will demonstrate its latest Building Automation solutions, with a particular focus on its chiller plant digital twin and intelligent building management system. These innovative technologies enable data center professionals to improve operational performance, ensure reliability, and enhance sustainability by optimizing energy use across data center infrastructures.



■ Event overview



Event

Data Centre World Asia 2024

Dates

Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10, 2024

Location

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2



Booth D10

(Free registration for Visitor Pass)

Product Showcase

Building Automation



Chiller Plant Digital Twin

A virtual replica of the chiller plant in a cyber world to simulate optimization strategies and perform anomaly detection, providing actionable insights for improving chiller plant operations utilizing AI Intelligent Building Management System

A unified open platform that displays real-time information about data center equipment in 3D, helping facility managers quickly grasp equipment location, operating status, and alarms to optimize data center performance

For details, please visit the following website.Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil is contributing "in series" to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.

About Azbil Corporation , formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2024, Azbil employed about 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥290.9 billion in revenue.