Philippines Is Guest Of Honour At World's Oldest, Largest Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For the first time in its 500-year history, the Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Fair), the world's oldest and largest book fair, has selected the Philippines as its Guest of Honour for 2025. The country will showcase over 700 titles from 70 publishers, showcasing a wide range of genres including children's literature, educational books, and graphic novels.

The Philippines' participation will spotlight its rich literary heritage, drawing inspiration from national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal, who published his influential Noli Me Tangere (Latin for "Touch Me Not") in Berlin, Germany.

In a media briefing, the National Book Development Board stated that this opportunity will promote the growth of the Philippine book industry and enhance its visibility both locally and internationally, while the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said that being the Guest of Honour will allow the Philippines to share the country's diverse stories through various forms of literature and art.

This year's Frankfurt Book Fair will feature Filipino creatives and publishers, including notable authors discussing their work. The world's massive book event will take place from October 16 to 20.

According to reports, a programme dedicated to Rizal as a Filipino hero, writer, and thinker in exile will be held in Germany's Heidelberg and Wilhelmsfeld after the book fair.