King Briefed On Progress Of Jordanian Field Hospital For Obstetrics, Neonatal Care To Be Dispatched To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Sunday visited Al Hussein Medical Centre and was briefed on the progress of preparing a Jordanian field hospital for obstetrics and neonatal care, which will be dispatched soon to Khan Younis in Gaza.

His Majesty praised the Royal Medical Services (RMS) for their dedication and continuous efforts in providing support for the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a tour of the hospital's departments, the King was briefed by RMS Director Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat on the operational plan for the hospital, which is being developed in cooperation with the US-based organisation Pious Projects, and includes 82 medical, nursing, technical, and administrative cadres.

The hospital includes 4 operating rooms for delivery, 30 post-partum beds, 8 incubators in the neonatal section, and support departments, the statement said.

Bring. Gen. Zureikat said the RMS have had a field hospital in Tel Al Hawa in Gaza since 2009. They have also dispatched another field hospital to Khan Younis after the war broke in 2023, and another one to Nablus.

The Jordanian initiative“Restoring Hope”, aiming to support amputees in Gaza by providing them with advanced prosthetic limbs that enable them to regain mobility quickly, was also launched after a Jordanian medical team reached Khan Younis earlier this month.