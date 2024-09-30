Dapustor Teams Up With Xfusion And Sangfor To Redefine Data Center Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEA Partnership With xFusion and Sangfor

CEA DapuStor Speech Invitation

DapuStor Logo

- John LiSINGAPORE, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DapuStor Corporation , a leader in high-performance data storage solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with xFusion and Sangfor. This collaboration is focused on improving data center infrastructure with advanced NVMe flash technology.The partnership introduces the Sangfor NVMe-Flash Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), a solution designed to enhance data storage and processing capabilities. By integrating DapuStor's SSDs, the HCI system offers improved performance and efficiency, providing organizations with optimized IT management.Key Features of the Sangfor NVMe-Flash HCI with DapuStor SSDs.Performance Optimization: The Sangfor HCI system can achieve up to 1 million Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) with just three nodes. This performance is enabled by SSD caching and I/O localization technology, which optimizes data placement to improve virtual machine (VM) performance in clustered environments..Faster Data Access: Utilizing NVMe flash technology, the solution enables faster data access and processing, making it ideal for performance-critical applications.Together, DapuStor, xFusion, and Sangfor offer a solution designed for organizations seeking enhanced IT infrastructure performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This collaboration combines advanced technology with streamlined management, enhancing data center capabilities.“We are proud to partner with Sangfor and xFusion to advance data center technology,” said John Li, VP of DapuStor.“This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation, setting a benchmark for DapuStor NVMe PCIe eSSDs in performance and reliability.”Visit DapuStor at Cloud Expo Asia 2024Join DapuStor, xFusion, and Sangfor at Cloud Expo Asia 2024 to explore this co-developed solution. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the technology firsthand and learn how it can shape the future of data storage.About xFusionxFusion International Pte. Ltd. is a global provider of computing infrastructure and services. Guided by the vision“Let Computing Serve You Better,” xFusion creates value for customers and partners, accelerating digital transformation across various industries. With a global footprint, xFusion supports over 10,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including Fortune Global 500 companies.About Sangfor TechnologiesSangfor Technologies is a global vendor specializing in IT infrastructure solutions, including Cloud Computing and Network Security. Their product offerings include Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Next-Generation Firewall, Internet Access Management, and more.About DapuStor CorporationDapuStor Corporation, founded in April 2016, specializes in high-end enterprise solid-state drives (SSD), SOC, and edge computing products. With a strong R&D team and over 400 members, DapuStor's products are widely used in servers, telecom operators, and data centers.

