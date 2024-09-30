Tiktok X Amazon: A Game-Changing Strategy To Turn Trend Traffic Into Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeautyMatter , a leading source of beauty insights with a global audience of over 500,000, is teaming up with Defense , experts in helping beauty brands scale profitably on and other global marketplaces, to present an essential webinar: "TikTok x Amazon: Converting Trend Traffic Into Sales." Featuring special guest Spate , a trend analysis company that uses TikTok and search data to uncover consumer behavior, this webinar will show brands how to turn TikTok's moments into meaningful sales on Amazon. Spate experts will provide in-depth insights into the top TikTok trends, supporting the discovery of powerful connections between consumer attention and sales growth.

Continue Reading

Why This Matters

In today's fast-paced digital world, TikTok has emerged as a powerhouse platform, especially for beauty brands seeking to capture attention quickly. But getting viral views is only the first step-many brands struggle to turn that attention into tangible sales. That's where Amazon, with its massive 37% share of the U.S. e-commerce market, comes in. By combining the viral power of TikTok with Amazon's unmatched ability to convert traffic into sales, beauty brands can unlock an enormous growth opportunity.

Learn how to turn TikTok's viral moments into real sales on Amazon-unlocking a powerful opportunity for beauty brands.

Post this

This webinar will connect the dots between TikTok's trending moments and how they can directly impact sales on Amazon. With Spate offering insights into emerging TikTok trends and Market Defense bringing deep expertise in Amazon strategy, attendees will leave with practical guidance on how to leverage both platforms for long-term success.

What You'll Learn

This one-hour session will provide clear, valuable insights, including:



How TikTok Trends Impact Amazon Sales: Learn how viral moments can directly lead to revenue spikes on Amazon.

Maximizing TikTok for Amazon Success: Simple methods to link your TikTok content with your Amazon listings to boost visibility and sales. Case Studies and Insights: Real-world examples of brands that have successfully harnessed TikTok's influence for Amazon growth.

This webinar is essential for beauty brands seeking to capitalize on the combined power of TikTok and Amazon.

Featured Speakers



Kelly Kovack, Founder & CEO, BeautyMatter : Kelly, a recognized industry expert who has built groundbreaking and award-winning beauty brands and products, will facilitate the webinar. BeautyMatter is a leading source of industry insights, with a global audience of over 500,000. Kelly's extensive background and influence in beauty and wellness media have shaped BeautyMatter into a vital resource for beauty professionals worldwide.



John Cafarelli, Co-Founder and President, BeautyMatter : John brings a strategic, entrepreneurial mindset to BeautyMatter, where he focuses on creating content and experiences that give beauty professionals a competitive edge. With expertise in market opportunities, strategic planning, and operational excellence, John has been instrumental in helping brands navigate the evolving beauty and wellness landscape. He is also the founder and CEO of Ernest Supplies and previously served as COO/CFO of Paper Magazine, where he was part of the team that "Broke the Internet" in 2014.



Dave Karlsven, SVP, Client Marketing & Data Science, Market Defense : Dave brings over two decades of experience in driving sales and marketing strategies for businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. At Market Defense, he focuses on data-driven traffic and conversion strategies that have helped brands achieve substantial growth on Amazon. Dave's innovative off-Amazon marketing tactics have driven better organic rankings and sales on Amazon, with several of his clients seeing revenue grow from zero to over $40 million in just three years.



Vanessa Kuykendall, Chief Engagement Officer, Market Defense : Vanessa is a beauty industry veteran with 29 years of experience across sales, training, and merchandising leadership. Her tenure at esteemed companies like MAC Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, and Tiffany & Co. has equipped her with deep industry knowledge, which she now applies at Market Defense. As co-founder and Chief Engagement Officer, Vanessa leads engagement strategies that have driven Amazon success for numerous beauty brands. Before Market Defense, she also spearheaded the Beauty business for Walgreens, adding further depth to her expertise in e-commerce and brand growth.

Yarden Horwitz, Co-Founder, Spate : Yarden is a pioneer in trend analysis through data and AI. At Spate, she's helped over 150 beauty brands, including Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, and P&G, make key decisions in marketing and product development. Previously, she co-founded Google's Trendspotting division, launching influential reports like The Google Fashion Trends Report and The Google Skin Care Trends Report. Her expertise in consumer behavior and data-driven insights makes her a leading authority in using TikTok and search data for business growth.

About Market Defense

Market Defense grows the world's best beauty brands on Amazon and other marketplaces, globally. Specializing in marketplace management and brand protection, we represent award-winning brands such as Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare (recently acquired by Shiseido), Skinfix, BeautyStat, Alpyn Beauty, and rapidly scaling indie brand DIME Beauty. In 2023, like-for-like brands in our portfolio achieved 68% YoY growth on Amazon, thriving in a very competitive market.

For more information, visit marketdefense.

Register for the webinar here:

Media Contact:

Vanessa Kuykendall

Chief Engagement Officer

Market Defense

[email protected]

SOURCE Market Defense LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED