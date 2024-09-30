Cryptonewsbreaks WAGMI Miami, LIF3 Partner For Upcoming 2025 Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WAGMI Miami , the flagship event for blockchain and Web3 innovators, today announced LIF3, a complete, omni-channel DeFi ecosystem and a leader in decentralized finance, as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming scheduled for January 21-24, 2025. The partnership is expected to play a crucial role in helping support the advancement of decentralized finance's future through innovation and collaboration. The announcement noted that with LIFE now onboard as a sponsor, the 2025 WAGMI Miami event is poised to be the most impactful and exciting edition yet.

“Partnering with LIF3 is a milestone for WAGMI Miami,” commented Moe Levin, Founder of WAGMI.“LIF3 is pushing the boundaries of decentralized finance, and their participation as a Platinum Sponsor will undoubtedly bring unparalleled insights to our event. Together, we aim to create an environment that fosters innovation and accelerates the adoption of blockchain technologies globally.”

About WAGMI Miami

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and DeFi space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy. To learn more about WAGMI Miami, visit



