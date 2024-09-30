Mahayuti Govt In Maharashtra Accords Status Of 'Rajya Mata-Gaumata' To Desi Cows

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) In a major decision ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the MahaYuti led by Chief Eknath Shinde on Monday accorded the status of 'Rajya Mata-Gaumata' (mother of the state) to the desi (indigenous) cows in the state -- a move that has drawn applause from the BJP which is a key MahaYuti ally.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also cleared the proposal to provide a grant of Rs 50 per day per desi cow to 'gaushalas'.

"This was the demand of many people, including the seers. Today, we have been successful in fulfilling that demand. Cows have been given a new identity of Rajya Mata, Gomata," CM Shinde said while talking about the government's decision to bestow an honourable title upon cows -- considered a sacred animal in Hinduism and is worshipped.

"A decision was also taken to provide an allowance of Rs 50 per desi cow. We are committed towards protecting the cows. That's why an important decision was taken in this regard," CM Shinde added.

The Maharashtra Cabinet also gave approval for a subsidy scheme for rearing indigenous cows, citing that gaushalas have a very low income, and they could not afford to bear the expenses. Therefore, the government will provide a per day subsidy of Rs 50 per indigenous cow.

BAPS Swaminarayan, which works in cultural, spiritual, cow service, de-addiction spheres, was given around 10 acres of land in Dhule district.

An official said that the subsidy scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission. Each district of the state will have a 'District Goshala Verification Committee'.

According to the 20th livestock census in 2019, the number of indigenous cows has been found to be less than 46.13 lakh and it has decreased by 20.69 per cent compared to the 19th census.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government's decision to grant the status of 'Rajya Mata-Gaumata' to indigenous cows has earned the backing and support of the key MahaYuti ally -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Welcoming the decision, the BJP termed it a reinforcement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla emphasised the significance of this decision, stating that it aligns with the ideals of Hindavi Swaraj established by Shivaji.

Shukla also criticised the Congress and NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, asserting that such a declaration should have been made years ago.

He also highlighted that the ban on cow slaughter was only implemented under the Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) government.

"This decision honours the tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji," he stated.

Talking about the importance of cows in Maharashtra since ancient times, Shukla further said that there has been a tradition of protection of cows in Maharashtra since the Vedic period. Cows have always been protected and promoted in many areas of the state including Marathwada, West Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was also described as a protector of cows.