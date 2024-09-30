Years Of Culture Celebrates Qatar, Morocco At 4Th Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Years of Culture participated in 4 Development's (F4D) 4th Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet held during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The event gathered heads of state, dignitaries, and global influencers to promote dialogue on sustainability, cultural heritage, and shared commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The banquet spotlighted the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, celebrating the rich cultural legacies of both nations and their contributions to global education and social development efforts.

A key highlight of the evening was the Weaving Hopes exhibition, which featured artisanal creations made by Moroccan youth, beneficiaries of a Silatech Foundation's project in partnership with Al Amana Microfinance Institution.

The initiative has empowered over 134,000 young people by providing them with resources to turn their passions into sustainable livelihoods.

EAA Foundation Youth Advocate, Ahmed Saif al-Hajari, delivered a presentation on youth-led sustainability projects. Other notable highlights from the event included: A curated exhibition of Moroccan caftans by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Thani, founder of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art in New York.

Exquisite displays of Amazigh jewellery and Kaftans by Siham El Habti, reflecting Morocco's vibrant artistic heritage; a showcase of vintage Kaftans in collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier. A sustainable gastronomy experience featuring plant-based Moroccan cuisine by chef David Fhima.

The banquet was part of a two-day programme that also included F4D 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon, further bridging fashion, diplomacy, education, and sustainable development.

