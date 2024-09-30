EKINOPS and ADNOV deploy new private and exclusive network offering dedicated to notaries, leveraging SD-WAN Xpress solution.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport, branch routing and software-defined solutions, announces that ADNOV, the solution provider that supports French notaries in their digital transformation, has successfully deployed over 3,000 sites with a new offering built on its SD-WAN Xpress solution .

ADNOV, part of the ADSN group and long-standing Ekinops customer, connects the national network of French Notary offices via its own business-critical virtual private network, which is built to meet the high-security requirements of the notarial profession. In order to offer innovative, high-performance and flexible solutions, ADNOV has chosen Ekinops' SD-WAN Xpress solution to meet its needs and launch its Network Office and mobility solution approved by the Superior Council of Notaries (CSN/ Conseil supérieur du notariat).

"Rising traffic pressure combined with technological evolutions posed several critical challenges for our network, making it clear that a new operational model was needed. Ekinops worked closely with us to define a solution that can optimize network performance as well as secure business applications access within the legal framework in which we operate. We were also able to seamlessly integrate the Palo Alto Prisma solution which is hosted in the Cloud to add a security layer for the notarial internet traffic," commented Christophe Orieulx de la Porte, Chief Technology Officer, ADNOV.

At the heart of Ekinops' solution is its fully open middleware, OneOS6 , a modular software that enables a full range of built-in services to be activated remotely and on-demand. ADNOV is able to upgrade its access routers with the addition of the SD-WAN Xpress license.

"Ekinops' solution offered unrivaled flexibility and adaptability. With SD-WAN built-in, we can strengthen our service offering performance and benefit from a single OS across our network. All, crucially, without compromising our critical existing services," adds Christophe Orieulx de la Porte .

"Our collaboration with ADNOV is a perfect case study. From one box, it can easily tap into the programmability and flexibility benefits of SD-WAN," comments Didier Brédy, CEO at Ekinops .

