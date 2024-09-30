Global Cake And Pastries Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cake and pastries market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $87.78 billion in 2023 to $94.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer lifestyles, celebration and occasion culture, globalization of food culture, marketing and branding strategies, innovation in flavors and designs, e-commerce and online bakery shops.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cake And Pastries Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cake and pastries market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $125.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and personalization, sustainable and ethical practices, focus on premium and artisanal offerings, rise in specialized dietary products, global economic trends.

Growth Driver of The Cake And Pastries Market

The rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and packaged foods is expected to propel the growth of the cake and pastries market in the coming future. Ready-to-eat (RTE) refers to a class of food items that have been cleaned, cooked, and most often packed before being made available for consumption. Packaged food includes preserved, canned, frozen, various varieties of meat and vegetables, snacks, and pre-packaged food items. Individuals choose quick or ready-to-eat foods for healthier eating habits due to better lifestyles and living standards. Among the cake and pastry market, packaged and ready-to-eat items such as bread, cakes, pastries, cream rolls, cookies, and biscuits are in high demand due to their availability and ready-to-eat characteristic.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Cake And Pastries Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Finsbury Food Group PLC, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V, Hostess Brands lnc., McKee Foods Corporation, Yamazaki Baking Company Ltd., Aryzta AG, BreadTalk Group Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Edeka Group, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, Mulino bianco, Monginis Foods Private Limited, Americana Group, Tyson Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Pepperidge Farm, Lone Star Drills, Layne Christensen Company, Bright Blue Foods Limited, National Drilling Company, GORDON AND SONS BUILDING SERVICES LIMITED, Sunmoy Technology Co. Ltd., Caster Drilling Enterprises, Dando Drilling International, Craig Waterwell and drilling Ltd., Jim Jeffers Well Drilling, Johnson Water Well Drilling, Koken Boring Machine Co. Ltd., Simco Drilling Equipment Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Cake And Pastries Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in cake and pastries are innovating new products, such as vegan cakes and pastries, to provide reliable services to customers. Vegan cakes and pastries are plant-based desserts made without any animal products, including eggs, dairy, and honey.

How Is The Global Cake And Pastries Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cakes, Frozen Cakes And Pastries, Pastries, Sweet Pies

2) By Distribution Channel: Super Markets And Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Bakeries, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Food Service, Retail, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cake And Pastries Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cake And Pastries Market Definition

Cake is a baked sweet dessert similar to bread that is often made with flour, sugar, baking soda or powder, eggs, and liquid flavoring. Pastries is a solid dough made of flour, salt, a substantial amount of fat, and a small amount of liquid.

Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cake and pastries market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cake And Pastries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cake and pastries market size, cake and pastries market drivers and trends, cake and pastries market major players and cake and pastries market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

