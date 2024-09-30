عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For October 2024


9/30/2024 11:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
. For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated Natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per GJ to $0.627 per GJ.
. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $0.583 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per GJ for September and prior months.
. The typical residential gas bill for October, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $138 in the North.

S outh Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
. For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per GJ to $0.627 per GJ.
. This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $0.583 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per GJ for September and prior months.
. The typical residential gas bill for October, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $117 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a comp lete list of competitive retailers can be found
on the Alberta government's customer choice websi te at: w ww.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.

CONTACT: Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 ...

MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108730213


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search