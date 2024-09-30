SC Records Undertaking Stating Doctors In West Bengal Performing All Duties

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday recorded an undertaking made on behalf of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF) that all doctors in the state are performing emergency and essential duties, including in-patient and out-patient department (OPD) services.

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, which was hearing a suo moto case related to the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hopsital rape-murder, recorded the statement made by senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the doctors' association.

The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, on perusal of the status report filed by the CBI, said that the central probe agency was conducting an investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and the allegations of financial irregularities in the state-run hospital.

The apex court expressed its displeasure over the "tardy" rate of installation of CCTV cameras and other directions contained in its previous orders.

Further, it asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, to place on record the status report prepared by the National Task Force (NTF) before the next date of listing.

The matter is likely to be heard next on October 14.

The top court had ordered the formation of the NTF to suggest measures for the security of medical professionals across the country, observing that the safety of doctors is the "highest national concern".

Further, it asked the NTF to give a hearing to diverse medical associations while formulating effective recommendations relating to the safety, working conditions and well-being of doctors and medical professionals.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court raised concerns after its attention was drawn to a state government order requiring women doctors not to be employed at night.

After the Supreme Court's intervention, the West Bengal government assured the apex court that any conditions which cast a cloud on the basic Constitutional premise of gender equality will not be enforced.

Further, it reiterated that no adverse or punitive action should be taken against the doctors who return to work.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the Supreme Court had termed the incident "horrific," which raises the "systemic issue of safety of doctors across the country".

"We are deeply concerned about the fact that there is an absence of safe conditions of work for young doctors across the country, particularly, public hospitals," it had said.