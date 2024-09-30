Computing Systems Containing Certain Power Modules Infringe Vicor Patents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial Determination from the U.S. International Trade Commission

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced that, on September 27, Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot of the U.S. International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination of a Section 337 violation in the importation into the United States of certain power converter modules and computing systems containing those modules that infringe asserted claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 9,516,761 and 9,166,481.



The Initial Determination also found that respondents to the investigation, including contract manufacturers of computing systems, do not possess a license to practice any claim of the asserted patents.

Subject to its Final Determination, the International Trade Commission may issue an exclusion order precluding importation into the United States of computing systems containing infringing modules and cease and desist orders barring their sales in the United States.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, aerospace and defense.

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.

