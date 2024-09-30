ANY.RUN Unveils New Techniques To Intercept Data Exfiltrated By Malware Via Telegram And Discord

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, has published a comprehensive guide demonstrating how cybersecurity professionals can intercept data exfiltrated by malware through Telegram's API. The guide offers a deep dive into how threat actors use Telegram and Discord to steal sensitive information from infected machines and explains how security analysts can hijack the exfiltration process to retrieve critical intelligence.

A Growing Threat: Malware Exfiltration via Telegram and Discord

Cybercriminals increasingly rely on platforms like Telegram and Discord to exfiltrate sensitive data due to their simplicity and lack of server infrastructure requirements. In response to this trend, ANY's detailed article highlights how security professionals can leverage Telegram's API to intercept the data flow, revealing critical information such as bot tokens and chat IDs.

By analyzing malware behavior in ANY's sandbox environment, professionals can obtain essential data about threat actors, including their bot tokens and chat IDs, and use this information to intercept the stolen data.

Valuable Insights for Cybersecurity Analysts

For cybersecurity analysts, this guide offers actionable insights and practical steps to intercept data exfiltrated by malware through Telegram and Discord.

Key topics covered in the guide include:

· Bot token and chat ID extraction: Analysts can uncover key information such as bot tokens and chat IDs from Telegram communications, which is critical for tracing malware activity.

· Intercepting data exfiltration: Detailed steps are provided to hijack the data exfiltration process, allowing analysts to see stolen information.

· Automated extraction using Python scripts: Practical Python scripts are included for automating the extraction and forwarding of messages between compromised and monitoring systems.

For more detailed information, including code samples and specific API usage techniques, visit the ANY blog .

About ANY

ANY is trusted by over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, Yara Search, and Feeds, ANY enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

