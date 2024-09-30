MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of its extensive offerings for the eczema community throughout October, NEA hosts "The Ecz-hibition,"a social media-driven awareness campaign featuring photos of eczema flares paired with original poems

NOVATO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association

(NEA) presents its annual Eczema Awareness Month (EAM) throughout October to spread awareness about living with eczema-the life-altering and non-contagious skin disease that affects 31.6 million people in the United States..

Eczema refers to a group of inflammatory skin conditions that cause dry skin, itchiness, rashes, scaly patches, blisters, and skin infections. Eczema's disease burden includes significant physical, mental, and emotional impacts.

As part of Eczema Awareness Month in October, the National Eczema Association hosts“The Ecz-hibition,” a social media-driven awareness campaign featuring photos of eczema flares paired with original poems

Eczema facts reveal various serious effects on patient health, well-being, and quality of life. For example:



Severe eczema comes with additional complications beyond itchy skin and rashes and can lead to hospitalization if left untreated.

People with eczema are at higher risk for food allergy, asthma, hay fever, depression and anxiety.

Half of patients with moderate to severe AD indicate that it significantly limits their lifestyle; nearly 35% of those with mild AD also experience some lifestyle limitations.1

More than 55% of adults with moderate to severe AD report inadequate disease control.2, 3, 4 Nearly 40% of school-aged children and teens with AD have experienced bullying because of their disease.5,6,7

This year's awareness campaign puts eczema on display with photos of real, up-close photos of community members' flares, paired with their original poems reflecting their lived experiences. Themed, "The Ecz-hibition," this powerful social media campaign

aims to bring greater attention to and understanding about eczema's vast impacts, while also working to reduce stigma and foster compassion.

Eczema Awareness Month Weekly Themes

Each week of the 2024 Eczema Awareness Month will look at #EczemaonDisplay as follows:

Week 1 – Blank canvas: What is eczema?

This week looks at eczema's complex pathophysiology, various types and diverse appearances.

Week 2 – Art Theory: Eczema is more than the visuals

This week looks at eczema's burden of disease.

Week 3 – Art class: creative ways to manage your eczema

This week takes a closer look at how to manage and treat eczema - and what future treatment and management might look like.

Week 4 – Art supplies: tools for living your most ecz-pressive life with eczema

This week looks at the resources available to people with eczema to help them live their best lives, whether or not they're flaring.

Week 5 – Artist ' s collective: The eczema community is here to inspire you

This week shares advice and inspiration from the eczema community to remind people with eczema that they are not alone.

Offerings include an array of virtual events featuring NEA's ecz-perts and community members, educational resources, social media content and engagement, and support for patients and caregivers.

For people in the San Francisco Bay Area, NEA will present its first-ever pop-up gallery in honor of Eczema Awareness Month, showcasing the Ecz-hibition's images and poetry. The exhibit will be on display at the Problem Library, 1288 15th Ave, San Francisco from October 1-7 during these times:

Tuesday, 10/1, Wednesday, 10/2, and Thursday, 10/3: 10am–4pm

Friday, 10/4: 10am–8pm

Saturday, 10/5, Sunday 10/6, and Monday, 10/7: 10am–4pm

The eczema landscape has been changing dramatically in recent years, and for eczema sufferers and their loved ones, the future looks very promising. "As our understanding of this complex disease continues to grow with the surge in scientific research, discovery, and insight, we anticipate improved therapies, care and outcomes for patients, and one day, potentially, a cure for eczema," comments Kristin Belleson, NEA President and CEO.

NEA's Eczema Awareness Month 2024 is supported in part by the following sponsors:

AbbVie, LEO, Lilly, Sanofi and Regeneron, Dermavant, Incyte, Pfizer, All Free and Clear, Amgen and Kyowa Kirin, Arcutis, Mustela, Bioderma, and ShiKai.

To learn more, visit eczemamonth .

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the over 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another - and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care and treatment decision-making. Learn more at NationalEczema .

SOURCE National Eczema Association

