EZ Mold Inspections Celebrates 5 Years Providing Mold Testing & Indoor Air Quality Testing Services In Riverside County

Mold Inspection and Indoor Air Quality Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

Yelp Reviews for EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections celebrates five years of providing honest, professional mold testing and indoor air quality testing services, serving Riverside County.

- Robert ArmstrongMURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating its fifth year anniversary, EZ Mold Inspections started as an inspection and testing company in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to provide high quality mold testing and thorough mold inspection services, following CDC-recommended safety protocols to take care of clients.Prior to founding EZ Mold Inspections, Robert Armstrong owned a mold testing company in San Diego, CA. With more than two decades of experience inspecting residential properties and real estate, Mr. Armstrong brings a full breadth of expertise and deep insights to every client.“We are proud to celebrate 5 years of serving Riverside County. We are committed to providing our community superior service and honest answers,” stated Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections.“As always, clients can expect and trust the high standard of excellence and expertise from EZ Mold Inspections. We look forward to serving Riverside County for many years to come.”Since establishing EZ Mold Inspections in Riverside County, Mr. Armstrong has expanded the company's service area within Riverside County including: Murrieta, Temecula, Menifee (Sun City), Canyon Lake, Riverside, Corona, Norco, Jurupa Valley and more. In addition, Mr. Armstrong heard the community's need and expanded the company's services to include professional indoor air quality testing (IAQ testing).EZ Mold Inspections helps homeowners, home buyers, renters, landlords and property managers. The company is an independent, third party that only offers inspection and testing services and does not offer removal or remediation services. Consequently, the company has no conflicts of interest and has no financial incentive to provide anything other than the truth. Therefore, clients gain peace of mind and know they will receive honest answers to determine whether their home or workplace has any indoor air quality issues or mold problems.The company provides an important service to Riverside County because the EPA estimates people spend about 90% of the time indoors. Because people spend most of their time indoors, poor IAQ can negatively impact their health and well-being, especially people with pre-existing health conditions, children and the elderly.Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states if you have a mold problem, you need to clean up the mold and fix the source of moisture to prevent further mold growth. If you cannot locate the mold or the source of moisture, you may want to hire a professional mold inspection company like EZ Mold Inspections to help you determine where the mold problem is located in your home or workplace.Within five years, EZ Mold Inspections has become one of the most trusted companies in Riverside County for mold testing and indoor air quality testing. EZ Mold Inspections boasts nearly sixty 5-star reviews on Google with highly satisfied client reviews such as:“Outstanding service! Robert is very knowledgeable, professional with fast turnaround of results. He took the extra time to explain everything to my tenants giving them peace of mind throughout the process.” EZ Mold Inspections earned more than forty 5-star reviews on Yelp, garnering reviews like:“Robert and Geoff at EZ Mold Inspections are incredible. My husband and I hired them to help us get to the bottom of air quality issues that had become detrimental to our whole family's health. We searched high and low to find a reputable inspection company, as sadly not all mold inspectors are trustworthy or qualified, and they did not disappoint! Geoff and Robert went above and beyond to ensure that our family's health and safety were a top priority. They are kind, honest, and undoubtedly top notch experts.”For more information, visit the company website atContact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsPhone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsEZ Mold Inspections provides indoor air quality testing, mold inspections, and mold testing services in Riverside and San Diego Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company's Founder, Robert Armstrong, has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

