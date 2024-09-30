Bluekraft's Fellowship Programme Offers A Chance To Become Viksit Bharat Warrior, Here Is How

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Viksit Bharat Fellowship programme, launched by BlueKraft Digital Foundation promises to be a key contributor and facilitator in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. It seeks to achieve the coveted dream by rolling out opportunities for youth and adults to become 'Viksit Bharat warriors', thereby offering them a chance to contribute by harnessing their creative talent.

The fellowship programme designed for creative thinkers, innovators and experts across various fields offers a one-year grant for research and writing purposes.

Under the fellowship programme, applicants from diverse disciplines, including experienced professionals and enthusiastic newcomers will be encouraged to contribute to the growth narrative of 'New India', in quest of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Under the Viksit Bharat Fellowship programme, 25 fellowships would be offered, aimed at empowering emerging talents, experienced and exceptional professionals, academics and experts from within the nation and around the globe to contribute to a meaningful narrative about India.

The fellowship is structured in three tiers - BlueKraft Associate Fellowship, BlueKraft Senior Fellowship and BlueKraft Distinguished Fellowship.

A BlueKraft Associate Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 75,000, a BlueKraft Senior Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,25,000 and a BlueKraft Distinguished Fellow will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 2,00,000 during the fellowship period of one year.

The Fellows will gain exclusive access to mentorship and opportunities with seasoned subject-matter experts, renowned professionals and thought leaders, for facilitating discussions and insights that can enhance their work along with exclusive resources for research and writing.

The fellowship seeks to document and celebrate the diverse journeys of a nation through various formats, including non-fiction books, articles, research papers, children's literature addressing social themes and values, coffee table books that narrate stories of change, and compelling case studies of impact.