In Lysychansk, Occupiers Urging Young People Sign Contracts With Russian Army
Date
9/30/2024 10:10:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Lysychansk in Luhansk region, Russian troops are encouraging youth to sign contracts with the Russian army after finishing school and reaching adulthood.
This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Artem Lysohor, seen by Ukrinform.
“At a time when relocated educational institutions in Lysychansk community are achieving top results in the national multi-subject test and graduates have a good chance of entering the best universities in the country, children in the Russian-occupied city are offered a different fate. They are being urged, after finishing school and reaching adulthood, to sign a contract with the Russian army and go to defend the interests of the Kremlin,” Lysohor informed.
Read also: Over 200 settlements occupied
by Russians
in Luhansk region have
no grocery stores
He noted that closer to the end of the school year, propaganda will be transformed into coercion.
“Young people from the so-called 'LPR' are not needed by the occupiers,” added the regional chief.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Melitopol, the occupying authorities have begun implementing the Kremlin's program for the militarization of Ukrainian children titled“Serving the Fatherland.”
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108729951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.