In Lysychansk, Occupiers Urging Young People Sign Contracts With Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied city of Lysychansk in Luhansk region, Russian are encouraging youth to sign contracts with the Russian after finishing school and reaching adulthood.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Artem Lysohor, seen by Ukrinform.

“At a time when relocated educational institutions in Lysychansk community are achieving top results in the national multi-subject test and graduates have a good chance of entering the best universities in the country, children in the Russian-occupied city are offered a different fate. They are being urged, after finishing school and reaching adulthood, to sign a contract with the Russian army and go to defend the interests of the Kremlin,” Lysohor informed.

He noted that closer to the end of the school year, propaganda will be transformed into coercion.

“Young people from the so-called 'LPR' are not needed by the occupiers,” added the regional chief.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Melitopol, the occupying authorities have begun implementing the Kremlin's program for the militarization of Ukrainian children titled“Serving the Fatherland.”