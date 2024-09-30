See More, Worry Less: Jartoo Unveils Advanced 2K Camera Video Baby Monitor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, an innovative brand committed to bringing innovation into every home, proudly announces the introduction of its 2K Baby Monitor with state-of-the-art features designed to offer parents peace of mind day or night.



At the core of Jartoo video baby monitor is its industry-defining Ultra HD 2K camera - an game-changer! Offering four times higher than traditional baby monitors and coupled with its 5.5" IPS display screen, parents will experience unparalleled image quality. Thanks to advanced natural color calibration technology faithfully reproducing skin tones and surroundings accurately allowing parents to observe their baby with incredible precision - be it their peaceful expressions or any subtle movements, Jartoo ensures you don't miss a moment.

"Our aim with this monitor was to redefine what parents expect from a baby monitoring system," noted Larry, PM of Jartoo. "We understand the importance of keeping parents connected to their little ones; with our 2K camera and 5.5" screen we think we have set an industry-wide standard."

Crystal Clear Night Vision: Sleep Soundly Even in Darkness

Jartoo's commitment to comfort and security can be seen with its enhanced infrared technology. The invisible infrared LEDs deliver crystal clear night vision images without disturbing baby's sleep; unlike traditional monitors which use bright LEDs that might interfere with it. Jartoo's discreet lighting creates a tranquil, undisturbed environment so parents can monitor their baby all through the night with ease.

Parents shouldn't have to compromise image quality just because it is dark," Larry stated. Our night vision technology ensures that every detail is captured clearly without interrupting baby's restful night's rest.

Jartoo's Smart AI Cry Sensor Technology: Your Parenting Assistant on Hand

Jartoo's innovative smart AI cry detection technology takes baby monitor to a whole new level. Specifically designed to avoid false alarms by accurately distinguishing between your baby's cries and other noises, providing reliable notifications only when their attention truly is required - particularly helpful during night time allowing parents peace of mind that alerts will arrive at just the right moment while eliminating unnecessary disturbances caused by false alarms.

"Our smart AI cry sensor baby monitor is designed to give parents peace of mind," explained Larry. "It serves as an extra pair of eyes and ears, enabling parents to quickly respond when needed and also assist in restful night's rest.



Secure, Long-Range Connection: Monitor Without Worry

With privacy at the forefront, Jartoo provides its baby monitor no wifi as an answer. By eliminating internet connectivity altogether, it eliminates risks such as hacking or unauthorised access of video and audio feeds for your baby. Providing up to 2000ft range coverage between parents and their baby indoors or outdoors and without signal loss or privacy breaches during movement between room, this solution makes an excellent solution for homes with inconsistent or limited internet connection.

Extended Battery Life: No Frequent Charging

With its powerful 6000mAh battery, the Jartoo best video baby monitor with camera and audio was made to last. Boasting 18 hours of regular mode operation and up to 24 in eco mode recharging time respectively, parents on the move can enjoy all-day monitoring without constantly plugging back in! This provides greater flexibility and convenience without needing to constantly recharge.

"Battery life is of paramount importance for parents, so our goal was to design a monitor with long battery life in mind," Larry noted. With its 6000mAh capacity and increased usability features, Jartoo monitor provides parents with reliable monitoring 24/7.

Two-Way Audio and Lullabies to Keep Parents Close

The Jartoo baby monitor with camera and audio goes beyond mere watching to stay connected: its two-way audio with industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation technology allows parents to hear their baby with crystal-clear clarity, so they can respond instantly when necessary - whether soothing them or providing reassurance. Furthermore, four built-in lullabies create an environment of comfort and tranquility.

"Two-way communication is essential for parents who wish to feel closer to their baby," stated Larry. "Our Active Noise Cancellation technology ensures that external sounds are minimized so parents only hear what matters: their baby's voice.

Innovation for Cozy Life

Jartoo continues its commitment to "Innovation for Cozy Living" with the launch of an advanced baby monitor featuring practical family-oriented features at an accessible price point. Jartoo's aim is to help create safer, more comfortable homes.

The Jartoo best 2K AI cry sensor baby monitor provides modern parents with peace of mind by offering comprehensive monitoring capabilities both day and night. With its innovative design, this baby monitor helps ease everyday parenting stress by giving parents peace of mind by always keeping tabs on their little ones.



Contact Person : Jack Franky



Company Name : Arknology LLC



Brand Name : Jartoo



Website URL :



Business Email : ...



Phone Number : +1 (213) 394-5088



Location : 30 Donovan, Irvine, California, 92620, United States

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

