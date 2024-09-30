Pgedge Announces General Availability Of Pgedge Cloud Enterprise Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Making it Easier and More Secure to Distribute PostgreSQL Databases

Across Multiple Regions and Cloud Providers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge, , the leading company dedicated to distributed Postgres , today announced the general availability (GA) of pgEdge Cloud Enterprise Edition. pgEdge Cloud is the first fully distributed Database as a Service (DBaaS) built entirely on the widely adopted open-source PostgreSQL database.

Optimized for applications requiring deployment across multiple cloud regions, pgEdge Cloud enables businesses to achieve high availability, lower latency, and meet data residency requirements.

pgEdge Cloud builds upon the recent "Constellation" release

of pgEdge Platform , which introduced advancements in Postgres logical replication, including parallel processing, large object support and enhanced error handling, providing users with greater throughput, flexibility and control. The GA release of pgEdge Cloud Enterprise Edition offers these capabilities in a fully managed cloud service and brings additional enterprise-class features catering to the demands of globally distributed, high performance, and "always on" applications.

Key features of pgEdge Cloud Enterprise Edition include:



Easy deployment and management of active-active replication

A robust multi-master architecture manages both read and write traffic with built-in conflict resolution and automated DDL replication to allow seamless replication of database data and schemas across nodes. With dynamic cluster management, users can add or remove nodes as needed, allowing flexibility to scale up or down across regions.



Multi-region, multi-cloud and BYO account

Distributed database nodes can be readily deployed into any region across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, giving customers flexibility and resilience. Customers deploy into their own cloud provider accounts ("BYO Account") to leverage their security tooling, compliance frameworks and enterprise cloud discount programs.



Latency based routing for low latency and fault tolerance

Latency based routing ensures users are always connected to the nearest running pgEdge node, reducing data latency, improving application performance, and guarding against cloud region failures.

Enhanced security and consistent configuration

pgEdge Cloud handles all provisioning and management of cloud infrastructure, ensuring a secure configuration is deployed consistently across each node and region. This can be driven through an easy-to-use visual interface, or alternatively via a REST API directly or IaC tools such as Terraform and Pulumi, allowing pgEdge Cloud deployments to be automated within CI/CD pipelines.

As a fully managed cloud service,

pgEdge Cloud provides numerous advantages and significantly reduced complexity for enterprises looking to deploy distributed PostgreSQL in a cloud environment. Automated backups and software upgrades ensure business continuity, safeguarding of critical data, and eliminating downtime. The pgEdge Cloud managed service is backed by enterprise-grade Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

"pgEdge Cloud Enterprise Edition is a significant leap forward in our mission to make it easy for developers to build, deploy and run enterprise-class distributed Postgres applications across the global network," said Phillip Merrick, Co-founder and CEO at pgEdge. "We are pleased to see early pgEdge Cloud customers such as Jobot, Kobold Metals and Enquire already going into production."

"We're thrilled to partner with pgEdge to enhance the enterprise-class readiness of pgEdge Cloud," said Nadeem Reinhardt, CTO of Jobot, the AI-powered innovator transforming the hiring and career landscape. "With pgEdge Cloud, we're set to minimize latency, maximize availability, and bolster resiliency-perfectly supporting our geo-distributed infrastructure needs and continued growth."

For more information on pgEdge Cloud visit

or to get started sign up for a free trial at

pgEdge

pgEdge, the leading company dedicated to distributed Postgres, has made its mission to make it easy for developers to build and deploy highly distributed database applications across the global network. Founded by industry veterans who have championed enterprise usage of the PostgreSQL database for several decades and helped run the world's largest managed database cloud services, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. The founders have previously founded and/or led successful companies such as webMethods (NASDAQ: class="ticket-symbol" data-toggle="modal" href="#financial-modal">WEB ), EnterpriseDB (acquired by Bain Capital), SparkPost (acquired by MessageBird), OpenSCG (acquired by AWS) and Fugue (acquired by Snyk). Investors in pgEdge include Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures and Sand Hill East.

