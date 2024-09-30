School of Life Celebrates the Beauty of the Emirati Dialect and the Art of Arabic Calligraphy

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 29 September 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting a rich, creative programme through its School of Life initiative this October, under the theme ‘The Beauty of Calligraphy’. There will be 31 interactive workshops and creative sessions across its innovative clubs at Dubai Public Library branches, giving attendees the opportunity to explore the Emirati dialect, discover the secrets of colour, learn the relationship between art and storytelling, and be trained in etiquette basics, photography techniques, and sustainable design methods. These sessions aim to help gain new experiences, enhance skills, and nurture talents across various fields.

Among the many activities, Al Twar Public Library will host the Calligraphy Club sessions, where Abdulrazzak Almahmoud will have a workshop on ‘Diwani Jali’ script, teaching the history and traditional tools of this calligraphic style. Meanwhile, Ghaleb Hawila will lead the ‘Freehand Expressions with Modern Calligraphy’ workshop, showcasing the artistic possibilities of Arabic calligraphy. Mousab Doori will dive into the fascinating history of ornamentation with a hands-on session to design artwork using traditional ornamental units. Experts from thejamjar will train participants in printmaking during the ‘Design Stamp Prints’ workshop, while as part of the Language Club, Allahjah Institute will provide two sessions, the first titled ‘How do I Speak Emirati?’ and the second ‘Emirati Dialect Grammar,’ guiding attendees in how to construct sentences in the Emirati dialect.

Also part of the Calligraphy Club, Al Safa Art & Design Library will welcome Mohammad Altamimi, who is unveiling the secrets of the Ruq’ah script and how to write letters beautifully and creatively. Azza Al Qubaisi will offer the ‘Palm Tree Calligraphy: Family Art Installation’ session, inviting the public to collaborate on a community project that will enhance the library’s outdoor space with a lasting artistic touch. As part of the Wellness and Nutrition Club, Nada Kattan’s ‘Pickle-Making’ workshop brings families together for a fun and hands-on workshop to learn the art of pickling fresh vegetables and explore different flavours and techniques.

Al Safa Art & Design Library will also host the Art Club sessions, with Magdi Kafraoui leading two sessions, the first ‘Monochrome Art,’ a unique artistic experience that uses shades of a single colour to create distinctive artworks, and the second ‘Nature: Colours Without Limits,’ using primary colours to create landscapes inspired by the participants’ imagination. Medaf Creative Studio’s two sessions are part of their Art 101 series, the first bringing life to plain pots through painting and the second painting on tote bags. The library is also the venue for the Book Club sessions, in which Naouel Chaoui will lead the session ‘Story Explorers 01: Dive into the Pages,’ for those aged 9 to 12 to encounter texts and learn to critically analyse books by uncovering new dimensions and engaging in lively discussions. Ghaf Publishing will offer the ‘Stories Inspired by Art’ workshop, immersing participants in the captivating painting ‘The Harmony of Innovation,’ where they will be able to transform the emotions and imagery of the artwork into their own unique short stories.

Al Rashidiya Library will host Azza Al Qubaisi in the ‘Design Your Own Hoodie’ workshop, in which youngsters aged 8 to 14 can design their own hoodies using calligraphy stamps, blending art with tradition to make their mark with a unique piece, while Hatta Public Library will host the Family Developing Club sessions, where Nour Khouri’s ‘Design Your Eco-Friendly Centrepieces’ session is meant to help adults create décor that combines elegance with environmental awareness.

At Al Mankhool Public Library, the jamjar will present the ‘Modern Calligraphy with Traditional Roots’ session that blends calligraphy and colours using strings to create a unique 3D artwork. The library will also have the Photography and Cinema Club sessions for adults, led by Ola Allouz. Participants will receive an introduction to photography, covering cameras, exposure, and essential methods for capturing stunning images, while experimenting with different approaches in a controlled environment. Nada Ajjan will present two sessions, the first on ‘Fundamentals of Film Production’ where adults can explore the intricacies of storyboarding, shooting, and editing, and the second on ‘Crafting a Script,’ where they will unlock the art of screenwriting by exploring the key elements of script structure, dialogue, and character development.

Al Mankhool Library is to be the site of the Chess Club, for those aged 6 and above, explaining the fundamentals of the game in four sessions, the first titled ‘Introduction to Chess,’ teaching board setup, piece movements and basic rules, the second ‘Chess Tactics Unveiled’ delving into tactics and strategies to enhance decision-making skills. The third session ‘Mastering Chess Openings’ will discuss opening principles and train effective opening moves, while the fourth ‘Decoding Endgames’ shall explore essential endgame strategies and techniques to secure victories.

As part of the Family Developing Club, Al Mankhool Public Library will host Doaa Farhat in the ‘Mind Your Manners: Etiquette Essentials for Youth’ workshop, equipping children with essential life skills, focusing on introducing themselves with confidence, covering key etiquette rules like eye contact, a clear voice, and polite greetings. The library will offer space for the Career Club session titled ‘Excel Mastery & Data Management’ by Mohammed ElMaakki, where adults can gain hands-on experience and learn practical techniques to enhance productivity and master essential MS Excel tools.





