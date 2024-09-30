Stop Bullying - Prevent Suicides - Petition The Government Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) Anti-Bullying Campaign 2024

Maybe its time for a compulsory code of practice for and an anti bullying policy designed to resolve conflict similar to the model set out in the workplace.

We are starting a campaign to help us in changing legislation with the and with school boards to get the schools to update and follow the policies set out to protect students that are being bullied both at school and out of school via bullying and social media. This bullying has caused numerous deaths by and attempted suicides. All schools should have these policies but how many actually follow their own rules. From the stories we have heard not many do and this is not acceptable.



We are running this campaign to help support the Bearded Fishermen suicide prevention support lines, 10 lines dedicated to offering support to people 24/7 that are struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts. these lines can and do save lives, as part of the campaign we are hoping to get children in school and parents to join us in a protest against bullying in schools.

Do you want to join us in making a difference?



We are also raising funds to help with supporting children and adults that are being bullied, we have our 24/7 support call number on 0300 365 0019 available for people to call and chat in confidence and to talk. We are running an awareness campaign that will help to support this and to bring more people in to help support children being bullied in schools, we have a gofundme and a support funding page (Links Below) to help with funding and having new support lines and training put in place and we have also designed a t-shirt and a hoodie that promotes the message of ' Stop Bullying - Prevent Suicide ' that we would love for children and adults to wear to help support this campaign.



We will be arranging a mass UK event hopefully around February 2025 that we hope will involve children and parents from all over the UK to join together in supporting the ` Stop Bullying - Prevent Suicides ` campaign and to raise awareness of the schools policies and the way schools are not following the correct procedures in stopping bullying. all working together on one day at one time in mass to show support for `Stop Bullying - Prevent Suicide' Campaign.



On a day to be confirmed we would like all the children and adults who have purchased or received one of our T-Shirts or Hoodies to wear it for the day and post pictures on all social media with the hashtag #bfstopbullying so that we can see people all over the UK spreading the word that we need to stop bullying in schools and to show the schools and government that we will no longer tolerate this happening and that things need to be changed. Wear it in school, college, university and work and lets get it noticed. So spread the word far an wide and share it on all media formats and with friends and family to get this campaign known everywhere. You can spread it all over the UK and abroad the further the better.



We have a page made for people to sign that will get it reviewed in the house of commons by parliament once we have reached 100,000 signatures. We need this sharing and signed by as many people we can. Please share this link on your emails and social media and get friends and family to join in the campaign too.



Here is the link to get as many signature's as possible - Click Here



Facebook page for the Anti Bullying Campaign



Here are the links to our GoFundMe support page and to our Stop Bullying - Prevent Suicide T-Shirts (All proceeds go to the charity)



GoFundMe Support page here



Anti-Bullying Campaign Donation Page



Stop Bullying-Prevent Suicide Clothing store



Why is bullying on the increase in schools?

The Schools Minister and Education Department say 'It is the responsibility of each individual Head of School to decide how to manage bullying in their school. It is up to the schools to decide how to govern and manage bullying.



The National Bullying Helpline has this in writing. Allowing a Head of School to unilaterally manage the process is a recipe for disaster, particularly where a school is in self-preservation mode and wants to contain a problem in order to protect their reputation. Presently, it is up to the School to unilaterally decide how to deal with bullying in their particular school. Surely, the School is in a conflict of interest. They are focussed on their image and their Ofsted results, so is it right to rely on a Head of School to resolve an allegation of bullying in their School.

Currently, there is far too much focus within our schools on image and Ofsted reviews and not enough focus on finding a solution to address the problem. Presently bullying statistics do not appear to be properly documented and recording in schools. Formal investigations are not being carried out.





Schools will likely disagree with this statement. If they disagree, they need to be more open and transparent about their in-house processes. They should minute meetings with parents and they should report incidents to Ofsted.

Meanwhile, parents continue to say that the school will not work with them and will not properly investigate a complaint.

Given that child suicide rates are escalating, we have to listen to what the parents are saying. Schools need to open their doors to both parents and experts who can help. Very often (not in all cases) parents do not know how to raise a formal complaint or who to address their complaint to. So, they approach a teacher who, let's face it, is far more interested in teaching than investigating conflict and who does not have the skills to investigate or deal with a highly confrontational and potentially contentious situation.



The current policies should have included:



In the UK, all state schools are required by law to have a behaviour policy that includes measures to prevent bullying among students. This policy should be clear and easy for pupils, staff, and parents to understand, and should include measures to prevent all forms of bullying, including cyberbullying, prejudice-based bullying, and discriminatory bullying. The policy should also give head teachers the ability to ensure that students behave when they are not on school premises or under the control of school staff.



Here are some other aspects of school anti-bullying policies:



Communication

The policy should be communicated to all pupils, staff, and parents.

Reporting

Students can report concerns to a trusted adult, such as a class teacher or tutor, or to a "worry box" in the classroom. Parents can also report concerns to named individuals. Staff should be trained to listen and believe students, and to involve them in finding solutions as much as possible.

Code of practice

The policy should be supported by a code of practice that outlines procedures for addressing allegations, documenting incidents, and risk assessing each case. A dedicated expert within the school should be appointed to oversee the process and deal with cases.

Training

Staff should be trained to recognize types of bullying and signs of possible victims. MindEd offers a free online training tool for adults that can help school staff learn more about children's mental health problems and how to identify, understand, and support students who are bullied.



The Schools Statutory Obligation to protect your children from bullying



If your child is being abused or bullied at school and you fear the school is not taking satisfactory action, write to your local authority and remind them that they have a 'statutory duty' to ensure all children in their schools are safe at all times. For more information including template letters to your school and local authority, see the guide for parents, "Is your child being bullied. National Bullying Helpline information, link here

The National Bullying Helpline



Call: 0300 323 0169 or 0845 22 55 787

Bearded Fishermen Bullying Support line 0300 365 0019

