Pope Francis condemns Israel's actions in Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN) Pope Francis expressed on Sunday that Israel's in Gaza and Lebanon are "immoral" and "disproportionate."



While returning from a four-day trip to Luxembourg and Belgium, the pope addressed the recent targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during an Israeli strike in Beirut, which resulted in numerous casualties and significant destruction of buildings.



"Every day I call the parish in Gaza. More than 600 people are there, inside the parish and the college, and they share the cruelties that are happening," he told journalists. He emphasized that "defense must always be proportionate to the attack."



Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its bombardment of Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah, resulting in at least 816 deaths and over 2,500 injuries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. This assault has also forced tens of thousands of civilians to evacuate their homes.



"When there is something disproportionate, a domineering tendency that exceeds morality is evident," the pope remarked, asserting that even in war, there are moral standards that should be upheld.





