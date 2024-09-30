Kuwait Central Bank Issues Bonds Worth KD 240 Mln

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) - The Central of Kuwait announced on Monday, issuance of and tawarruq worth KD 240 million (around USD 792 million ) The Central Bank said in a statement to KUNA the issuance is valid for three months at an income rate of 4.125 percent (end) fnk

