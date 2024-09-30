Turkey, Japan commemorate 100 years of diplomatic relations

(MENAFN) A ceremony was held on Sunday in Istanbul to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Turkey.



The event took place at Yenikapı station of the Marmaray railway, which connects the European and Asian sides of Istanbul. This important project was completed by a Japanese-Turkish consortium.



Enver Iskurt, Turkey’s deputy transport and infrastructure minister, expressed optimism for future cooperation between the two nations. He stated, "In the coming period, I believe we will engage in more collaboration, particularly in sectors such as transportation, energy, tourism, and health, further solidifying our friendship."



Notable attendees included Japan's Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Amakawa Hirofumi, Japan's Ambassador to Ankara Katsumata Takahiko, and Yalcin Eyigun, general director of infrastructure investments at Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.



Iskurt highlighted the Marmaray project as a fulfillment of a 150-year-old dream and a symbol of engineering collaboration. He noted that Marmaray serves approximately 650,000 passengers daily and has transported nearly 1.2 billion passengers to date. He also emphasized Japan's role in Turkey’s industrialization, mentioning that over 200 Japanese companies operate in the country.





