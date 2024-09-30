Amir Chairs Third Meeting Of Supreme Council For Economic Affairs And Investment For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investment, chaired the third meeting of the Council for the year 2024, which was held at the Amiri Diwan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Deputy Chairman of the Council, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Their Excellencies the members.

The Council reviewed the decisions and recommendations made at the second meeting of the Council for the year 2024, and the project follow-up report.

The Council also reviewed the report on the progress of the state's economic priorities, and took appropriate decisions regarding them.

The Council reviewed the Ministry of Municipality's presentation regarding the agriculture, animal and fish production sector, and the Ministry of Transportation's presentation regarding the transportation and storage sector.

The Council also discussed the topics on its agenda and took appropriate decisions regarding them.