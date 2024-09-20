Mumbai Company Wants Employees With 'Sorted' Personal Life With 'No Baggage' Netizens Issue Red Flag Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Reddit post about a job opening at a Mumbai company has gone viral. In the post, a company named Hexaware BPS posted a job vacancy for a Senior Executive in Talent at its Navi Mumbai office in Loma. But what gained the listing so much attention was the bizarre job reqirement which stated,“Personal life should be sorted with no baggage.” This intriguing request has led to various reactions, prompting many to question the implications of such a stipulation in the hiring process.

The bizarre job requirement shared on Reddit originated from Naukri, where Hexaware BPS is offering a salary package between ₹2.75 and 3.75 lakhs per annum to people with“sorted personal life.” The post on Reddit was shared by a forum named,“Recruiting Hell.”

Here are some of the comments on the viral post

The post has got severe backlash from users.



One user wrote,“Employers need to be legally forced to treat employees with basic respect.”

Another added,“India, so not surprised. The professional work/life imbalance over there is reaching Japan levels. See: the two EY suicides over work stress.”

“That's actually kind of hilarious, how on earth would they even measure that? "Sorry but we've decided not to move further with your candidacy, one of the interviewers sensed some unresolved trauma."”

“Indian corporate life”

Another remarked,“Need to work due to poverty ? Unsolved personal issues, come back when you're a millionaire”

Some other commented,“red flag alert! management has personal life with baggage.”