Kuwait's Finance Min. Discusses Cooperation With Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, Nora Al-Fassam held separate meetings with the Ambassador of Tajikistan, Zubaidullah Zubaidov, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kuwait, Emil Karimov, to discuss ways to enhance economic relations.

In a press release on Monday, the of Finance stated that Minister Al-Fassam and Ambassador Zubaidov discussed the continuation and strengthening of economic and investment cooperation between Kuwait and Tajikistan.

They explored the possibility of holding the fourth session of the joint Kuwaiti-Tajik joint economic, commercial, and scientific committee in the near future, which would help bolster bilateral ties in various fields, and they also addressed plans to amend and sign the protocol on avoiding double taxation between Kuwait and Tajikistan.

The meeting also touched on boosting joint efforts in foreign investment to support the growth and development of both countries.

Proposals were made to organize an economic and trade forum in Kuwait, inviting investment companies and banks to exchange expertise and further develop bilateral relations.

Al-Fassam emphasized the importance of the private sector in fostering a favorable investment climate for businesses to explore potential trade and investment opportunities.

During her meeting with the Azerbaijani ambassador, discussions centered on strengthening bilateral economic and investment relations, capitalizing on the opportunities available to both countries.

They also discussed Kuwait's participation in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), scheduled to take place in Baku in November 2024. (end)

