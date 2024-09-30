Atletico Madrid snatches late goal to equalize in Madrid derby

(MENAFN) Atletico Madrid salvaged a point in the Spanish La Madrid derby against Real Madrid, finishing the match 1-1 on Sunday.



The game unfolded at the Metropolitano Stadium, where Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao scored in the 64th minute, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Militao’s right-footed shot put ahead, and it appeared they would secure the victory.



However, Atletico Madrid responded dramatically with a late equalizer from Angel Correa in the 95th minute, ensuring they avoided defeat and earned a crucial point in the derby.



Despite the spirited comeback, Atletico faced further challenges as Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente received a red card in the 99th minute, adding to the tension of the match.



Following this draw, Real Madrid remains in second place with 18 points, trailing leaders Barcelona, who have 21 points. Atletico Madrid sits in third position with 16 points, reflecting a competitive start to the season as the teams vie for the top spots in La Liga.





